Frk was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 2-0 home loss to the Avalanche, making it the fifth time he's been a spectator in the last six games.

Frk signed a one-year contract extension in June, but he's on a one-way deal, so the Czech skater would need to pass through waivers in order for the Wings to assign him to AHL Grand Rapids and free up another spot at the top level. Frk's already been exposed to waivers multiple times in his young career, though GM Ken Holland may be reluctant to cut ties with a player that his team has spent so much time developing.