Red Wings' Martin Frk: Remains sidelined
Frk (groin) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
Frk will miss an eighth consecutive match Thursday, but the fact that he was even considered a possibility for this contest suggests he's likely closing in on a return to action. His next chance to crack the lineup will come Saturday against Montreal.
