Red Wings' Martin Frk: Return date uncertain, but feeling better
Frk, who's been hampered by a back injury, is feeling better, though there's no timeline for his return to the ice, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
If there's anyone on the Red Wings who can ill-afford an injury, it's Frk. Despite putting up an impressive 11 goals and 14 assists over 68 games with the Red Wings last season, he's in danger of being waived in order for the club to get the likes of Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen on the 23-man roster to open the season. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the 2012 second-round (49th overall) draft pick.
