Red Wings' Martin Frk: Secures one-year pact
Frk inked a one-year contract with Detroit on Monday.
Frk served as a power-play specialist for much of the 2017-18 campaign, as he averaged 2:09 of ice time with the man advantage, but just 10:17 per game overall. Initial indications had the winger moving on in free agency after the club decided not to extend him a qualifying offer, however, the two sides were able to reach an agreement prior to the commencement of free agency July 1.
