Red Wings' Martin Frk: Sets up goal in shutout victory
Frk earned his ninth assist of the season in Monday's 3-0 road win over the Devils.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill had expressed concern that Frk would cut back on his shot attempts after the rookie's extremely heavy slap shot drilled Tampa Bay's Dan Girardi on the head in a Jan. 9 contest and left him with an injury that fortunately wasn't too serious. Since that incident, Frk has only set six shots between the posts through five games, but he does have a pair of apples over that span. The Czech skater has been a mainstay in the NHL, and if he brings back his cannon shot sooner than later, that will only help his cause in the fantasy realm.
