Frk (back) is expected to suit up against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

While the news effectively rules Frk out for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, his availability Wednesday should give him three games to show the coaching staff why he deserves a spot on the Opening Night roster. Offseason signing Matt Puempel and training camp invitee Jussi Jokinen will no doubt be eager to use the 24-year-old Puempel's absence to secure their places in the lineup.