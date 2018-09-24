Red Wings' Martin Frk: Slated to play Wednesday
Frk (back) is expected to suit up against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
While the news effectively rules Frk out for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, his availability Wednesday should give him three games to show the coaching staff why he deserves a spot on the Opening Night roster. Offseason signing Matt Puempel and training camp invitee Jussi Jokinen will no doubt be eager to use the 24-year-old Puempel's absence to secure their places in the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Return date uncertain, but feeling better•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Secures one-year pact•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Looks destined for free agency•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Added to Czech team for Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Impressive rookie season•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Slick pass leads to man-advantage goal•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...