Red Wings' Martin Frk: Slick pass leads to man-advantage goal
Frk was the primary distributor on Frans Nielsen's power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins.
It initially appeared that Frk was about to wind up for one of his patented blasts from the point, but he feigned the shot attempt and slid the puck to Nielsen for his 13th assist and ninth man-advantage point of the season. Considering that Frk -- that's pronounced "FUHRK" by the way -- has 11 goals and 13 assists as a rookie only averaging 10:10 of ice time, it's clear that he has tons of untapped potential and fantasy owners should regard him a sleeper for 2018-19.
More News
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Spectator on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: In on both goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Sets up goal in shutout victory•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Calming words expected after scary incident•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Helps out on marker•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Finds back of net•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...