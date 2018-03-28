Frk was the primary distributor on Frans Nielsen's power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins.

It initially appeared that Frk was about to wind up for one of his patented blasts from the point, but he feigned the shot attempt and slid the puck to Nielsen for his 13th assist and ninth man-advantage point of the season. Considering that Frk -- that's pronounced "FUHRK" by the way -- has 11 goals and 13 assists as a rookie only averaging 10:10 of ice time, it's clear that he has tons of untapped potential and fantasy owners should regard him a sleeper for 2018-19.