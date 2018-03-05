Red Wings' Martin Frk: Spectator on Sunday
Frk watched Sunday's 4-1 road loss to the Wild from the press box.
The Red Wings opted to play enforcer Luke Witkowski instead, but the final score tells you all you need to know about how that decision panned out. Frk is a power-play specialist with a cannon for a shot, having tallied 10 goals and 10 assists apiece in his rookie season thus far. It wouldn't surprise us if he ends up suiting up against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday.
