Red Wings' Martin Frk: Status to be determined in pregame
Frk (groin) will be a game-time decision Thursday night versus the Canadiens.
A bottom-six winger in his first year, Frk is hoping to return from a seven-game injury layoff. Frk packs an extremely hard shot and he's delighted Wings fans to the tune of six goals in 18 games, but he also carries a minus-5 rating and is learning what it takes to be a good line defender. If you've been depending on Frk in fantasy, wait as long as possible to set your lineup since his status looks to be coming down to warmups.
