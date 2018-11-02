Frk opened the scoring for the Red Wings with a power-play goal in a 4-3 home win over the Devils on Thursday.

This was Frk's first goal of the 2018-19 campaign. With Thomas Vanek (lower body), Frans Nielsen (undisclosed) and Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) out of commission, Red Wings coach has been forced to utilize the 25-year-old Czech winger in Frk. He does possess a howitzer for a shot, but fantasy owners shouldn't get too excited about a guy who has emerged from the press box only because some of the more established Detroit skaters are injured.