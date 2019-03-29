Red Wings' Martin Frk: Urgent call-up
Frk was called up from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.
Frk was recalled under emergency conditions Wednesday as well. The right winger didn't check into that game, and likely doesn't have much chance of playing in Friday's contest either, as he hasn't logged any ice time for Detroit since Feb. 2. Therefore, fantasy owners should probably look elsewhere for depth at the forward position.
More News
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Emergency recall•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Dropped once again by Wings•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Easily overlooked these days•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Rarely drawing into games•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Hanging out in press box too often•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...