Red Wings' Martin Frk: Wins roster spot with Detroit
Frk has officially claimed a spot on the Red Wings' Opening Night roster, MLive.com reports.
Frk's ascension to the highest level can at least partially be attributed to fellow prospect Andreas Athanasiou involved in a drawn out contract battle with GM Ken Holland, as well as 2017 Calder Cup MVP Tyler Bertuzzi unfortunately suffering from tendon inflammation in his wrist and expected to miss multiple weeks. However, make no mistake -- Frk is a gamer. He posted point totals of 44 and 50, respectively, with AHL Grand Rapids over the past two seasons, and appears poised to prove that patience pays off after he was waived twice -- once by the Wings and again by the Hurricanes -- in 2016-17.
