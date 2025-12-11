default-cbs-image
Appleton (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Appleton has already missed five games due to his lower-body problem, so his move to injured reserve won't impact his recovery timeline. In his 26 outings this year, the Wisconsin native has notched just three goals and six helpers to go with 28 shots. Even once cleared to play, Appleton figures to offer limited offensive upside in a bottom-six role.

