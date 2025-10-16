Appleton had two goals, including an empty-netter, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Appleton broke the deadlock for the Red Wings with a snap shot at the 2:09 mark of the second period, and he'd later add an empty-netter with 1:57 left in the game to put the game out of reach. Appleton scored the game-winning goal against the Maple Leafs on Monday and now has three goals in his past two appearances. He might not be able to continue scoring at this rate, as he has found the twine three times on seven shots. Still, he has short-term value on Detroit's top line due to the absence of Lucas Raymond (upper body).