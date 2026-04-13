Red Wings' Mason Appleton: Still out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Appleton (upper body) is not playing in Monday's road game against the Lightning, per the NHL media site.
Appleton has already missed five straight games, as he hasn't been in the lineup since April 2 in Philadelphia. Considering Detroit has been eliminated from postseason contention, it would not be surprising to see Appleton remain sidelined for the team's final game of 2025-26 against the Panthers on Wednesday.
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