Red Wings' Matej Machovsky: Takes talents back to Czech league
Machovsky signed a three-year contract with HC Sparta Praha of Czech Extraliga on Tuesday.
Macho went undrafted but played in four games for Detroit's top developmental affiliate AHL Grand Rapids this season, posting a 1-1-1 record with a 2.43 GAA and .911 save percentage. There's nothing to see here from a fantasy standpoint.
