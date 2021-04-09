Brome was added to Detroit's active roster Friday.
Brome hasn't cracked the Red Wings' lineup since March 9 against Tampa Bay, but he could be back in action as soon as Saturday against Carolina. He's picked up one goal through 24 NHL appearances this season.
