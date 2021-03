Brome was demoted to the taxi squad Monday.

Brome's movement between the taxi squad and the active roster is pretty much a daily occurrence at this point. The 26-year-old winger has played in 21 games this year in which he registered one goal on 21 shots, 14 hits and eight PIM while averaging 13:52 of ice time. Brome will almost certainly be back on the active roster for Tuesday's clash with Columbus.