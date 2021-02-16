Brome was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Tuesday.
Brome has been in the lineup for all but two of Detroit's 16 games this campaign, so he'll likely return to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus Chicago. The 26-year-old Swede has yet to pick up a point this season.
