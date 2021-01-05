Brome found the back of the net in Tuesday's scrimmage, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This was a big moment for the undrafted winger, as he's lobbying for an NHL role after playing in his native Sweden for the past eight seasons. However, even if he ultimately defies the odds by winning the job, there shouldn't be much fantasy value here, as Brome is associated with a rebuilding club featuring more established roster hopefuls like Evgeny Svechnikov (arm) and Michael Rasmussen.