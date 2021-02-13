Brome received a vote of confidence from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, despite the rookie failing to score a point and posting a minus-6 rating through his first 13 games, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

An undrafted winger, Brome defied the odds by making the team in training camp, but Blashill is willing to be patient with the Swedish prospect. The silky-smooth skater generated 45 goals and 74 assists through 179 games in the SHL, which hints at his potential. "He started the Swedish Elite League a similar type of way, where he went a number of games without scoring, and all the sudden he popped a bunch. We're hoping he pops and starts gaining confidence," Blashill said.