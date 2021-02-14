Brome was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Brome has endured a slow start to his first NHL season, posting no points, 13 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through the first 14 games. Head coach Jeff Blashill is confident he'll get on track, so Brome likely will be back in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Blackhawks.
