Brome was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Brome hasn't played an NHL game since March 9. He has played in two AHL games now, posting two points, so he'll hope to build on that momentum at the top level.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffles to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffled to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Ascends to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Moves down in paper move•