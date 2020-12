Brome was recalled from his loan with Swedish club Orebro and will return to Detroit for training camp, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Brome performed well in 23 appearances with Orebro in which he tallied four goals and 16 helpers. If he cracks the 23-man roster, the 26-year-old winger could make his NHL debut, having spent the last four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. Still, Brome almost certainly will spend some time developing his game in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids.