Brome was promoted to the active roster Saturday.

Brome is pointless with a minus-6 rating through the first 13 games. Head coach Jeff Blashill reiterated his confidence in Brome on Friday, so the 26-year-old is expected to stay in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Predators. He certainly showcased his potential after recording 20 points over 23 games in the Swedish Elite League before coming to North America.