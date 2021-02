Brome scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

It was his first NHL goal and point -- it came on a rebound at 17:27 of the second period. Brome came to Detroit as a free agent from Europe after finishing sixth in scoring in the Swedish League last season. But he's had a hard transition to North American ice. Brome is smart and competitive, and works hard, but that's not going to translate into much fantasy value.