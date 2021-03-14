Brome was promoted to the active roster Sunday.
Brome didn't play in Thursday's win over the Lightning, and it's unclear if he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old winger has just one goal and a minus-10 rating through his first 24 NHL games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Ascends to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Moves down in paper move•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Rises to active roster•