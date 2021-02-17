Brome was promoted to Detroit's active roster Wednesday.
Brome is expected to skate on the Red Wings' first line and second power-play unit Wednesday against Chicago. The 26-year-old rookie has gone scoreless while posting a minus-7 rating through 15 games this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Back to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Joins active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Coach not worried about winger•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Dropped to taxi squad•