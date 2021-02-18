Brome was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Thursday.
This is just a paper move for Brome, who has shuffled between the Red Wings' taxi squad and active roster on a daily basis of late. He's gone scoreless through 16 games this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Promoted to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Back to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Joins active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Coach not worried about winger•