Brome was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Brome has scored one goal on 21 shots through his first 24 NHL games. This is the Swedish forward's first season in North America, so the Red Wings hope he'll find his game in the minors. After all, he was quite impressive in the Swedish League, registering 20 points through 23 games before coming overseas this year.
