Brome was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Friday.
Brome was a healthy scratch for Thursday's win over Tampa Bay, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He's potted one goal in 24 top-level appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Ascends to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Moves down in paper move•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Rises to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Drops to taxi squad•