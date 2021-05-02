Brome was added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Brome continues to shift between the taxi squad and active roster in a cap-saving measure, as he's played 24 games with the big club this season. If Brome were to suit up in Sunday's game, he'll likely a middle-six role at forward, as he's averaged 13:33 of ice time this year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Ascends to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Shuffles to AHL•