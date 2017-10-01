Lorito was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The undrafted winger tore it up with AHL Grand Rapids last season, depositing 22 goals and 34 assists in 61 regular-season contests. He also left a mark in the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs, scoring seven times with three power-play markers over 19 appearances. However, since the 27-year-old has only drawn into two NHL games to date, it's highly unlikely that Lorito is arbitrarily going to be put in a fantasy-friendly situation.