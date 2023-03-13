site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Matt Luff: Earns promotion
RotoWire Staff
Luff was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Luff has one goal in seven NHL appearances this season. He last suited up with Detroit on Nov. 8.
