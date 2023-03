Luff was brought up from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Luff hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Nov. 8 against the Canadiens. In the minors, the 25-year-old winger's offensive game has been on display with eight goals and 17 assists in 28 outings. If Luff does play against the Blues on Tuesday, it could be in place of Alex Chiasson or Adam Erne.