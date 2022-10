Luff (face) is expected to be okay after exiting Saturday's game versus the Wild, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Luff was struck in the face by a puck that caromed off a stick. The 25-year-old was just recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, with this being his second game of the season. He's playing in a bottom-six role, so fantasy managers probably won't need to check up on his status, which should be confirmed some time before Monday's contest against the Sabres.