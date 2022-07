Luff signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Luff found some playing time with the Predators last year, logging six points in 23 contests. The 25-year-old projects as little more than a fourth-line rotational player, though he was also a point-per-game player (14 goals, 17 assists in 30 contests) with AHL Milwaukee. Luff could make the Red Wings' roster out of training camp.