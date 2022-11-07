Luff scored his first goal as a Red Wing during Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the host Rangers.

Luff knows he has to produce offensively to stay in the lineup when the Red Wings' injured regulars begin returning. The 25-year-old right winger did just that Sunday, collecting his first marker in six games. The play developed by Luff skating through the crease and deflecting in a Ben Chiarot shot, which appeared to be sailing wide. It was Luff's first NHL point since he collected two goals and an assist as a member of the Predators versus the Sharks on March 5.