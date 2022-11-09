Luff (upper body) won't be available "any time soon," Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Luff was boarded by the Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky in the third period of Tuesday's game. Luff went headfirst into the board, and it's apparent from head coach Derek Lalonde's postgame comments that the winger suffered a significant injury. He'll likely be evaluated in the coming days, but it's unclear when a timeline for his return will surface. He could also be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.