Luff was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Luff was sent to the Griffins after he passed through waivers before the start of the season. He had three goals and seven points in five AHL games before his recall. He was called up as Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Luff had three goals and six points in 23 games with Nashville in 2021-22.