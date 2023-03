Luff was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Luff hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 8 against the Canadiens but could be inserted into the lineup against Colorado on Saturday if Robby Fabbri (lower body) is unable to play. In his limited time with the Wings, the 25-year-old Luff registered one goal on five shots, seven hits and three blocks while averaging 8:26 of ice time.