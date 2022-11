Luff is expected to miss 10-12 weeks and undergo wrist surgery Thursday. In addition, Luff has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Luff managed just one point through his first seven games of the season, so his absence should have a huge impact on the majority of fantasy players. With Tyler Bertuzzi (hand) nearing a return to action, Luff may have found himself bumped from the lineup away. Given his timeline, Luff shouldn't be expected back until mid-January at the earliest.