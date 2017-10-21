Puempel was traded to the Red Wings in exchange for the Rangers acquiring defenseman Ryan Sproul.

According to Bob McKenzie of TSN the Red Wings also traded forward Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Penguins for winger Scott Wilson and a third-round pick next year. This is all a part of Detroit GM Ken Holland's master plan to find cap room for Andreas Athanasiou, who just ended a lengthy contract holdout and signed for one-year and $1.3875 million. Both Puempel and Sproul were in the minors when these transactions went through.