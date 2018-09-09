Red Wings' Matt Puempel: Earns two-year deal
Puempel signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday, Kyle Kujawa of the team's official site reports.
Puempel was a restricted free agent, but now he's locked down for two more seasons. He spent last year dominating the minors with AHL Grand Rapids, scoring 22 goals and adding 32 assists through 57 games. However, the 25-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since the 2016-17 campaign, when he notched nine points in 27 games. He'll likely spend the season in minors again.
