Puempel was designated for waivers by the Red Wings on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Puempel seemed like a lock for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into camp after signing a two-year deal with the club during the offseason. Instead, the winger will be bound for AHL Grand Rapids --assuming he clears -- but should factor into the list of recalled players throughout the year.

