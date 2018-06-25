Red Wings' Matt Puempel: Receives qualifying offer
Puempel, a pending restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It's hardly a surprise that the Red Wings decided to qualify Puempel since they went out of their way to acquire him for defenseman Ryan Sproul last October. While he was limited to AHL action for the entire 2017-18 campaign, Puempel amassed 22 goals and 32 assists over 57 games for Grand Rapids. We view him as a valuable organizational depth option for the Winged Wheel.
