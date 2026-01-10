Plante scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 6-3 win over Lindenwood University on Friday.

Plante was limited to one goal over three games during his stint with Team USA at the World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old has been far better in the NCAA with 17 goals and 32 points over 21 appearances in a breakout campaign for the Bulldogs. The Red Wings prospect should continue to excel in the second half of the season.