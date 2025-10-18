Plante scored twice on four shots and added two assists in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 7-3 win over Bemidji State University.

Plante has been a leader for Duluth this year, racking up five goals and five assists in five games. He had 28 points in 23 outings as a freshman in 2024-25, so this burst of offense is no surprise. The Red Wings prospect, a second-round pick from 2024, will likely be another year or two from going pro, but he plays a strong puck possession game and has displayed a better-than-expected scoring touch in college.