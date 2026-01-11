Plante scored twice and added two assists in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 8-4 win over Lindenwood University on Saturday.

Plante continues to have a dynamic season for the Bulldogs, and he's now up to 19 goals and 36 points over 22 appearances in the NCAA. That includes six points over his last two outings, which should have him in contention for NCHC honors this week. The Red Wings prospect is impressing in his sophomore year, and it's possible he gets an entry-level deal at the end of the campaign.