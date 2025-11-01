Plante scored twice on four shots and added two assists in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-3 win over the University of North Dakota on Friday.

Plante can't be stopped -- he is up to nine goals and nine helpers over nine games this season. That puts the sophomore among the top scorers in all of college hockey so far this season. The 19-year-old, a Red Wings prospect, is having a breakout campaign as a sophomore, and it's unclear if he'll need to stick around in the NCAA after this year. It's not like he'll have much left to prove if he can keep up this incredible pace.